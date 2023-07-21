Bellmont Braves

Head Coach: Nick Hall (1-27, 4th season)

2022 season: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in NE8

Columbia City Eagles

Head Coach: Brett Fox (47-49, 10th season)

2022 season: 11-2 overall, 7-0 in NE8

DeKalb Barons

Head Coach: Seth Wilcox (8-22, 4th season)

2022 season: 4-7 overall, 2-5 in NE8

East Noble Knights

Head Coach: Luke Amstutz (90-34 in 12th season at East Noble, 116-49 in 16th season overall)

2022 season: 5-6 overall, 3-4 in NE8

(No interview)

Huntington North Vikings

Head Coach: Mike Eshbach (1st season at Huntington North, 55-80 in 14th year overall)

2022 season: 3-8 overall, 1-6 in NE8

Leo Lions

Head Coach: Jason Doerffler (8-4, 2nd season at Leo, 31-62 in 10th year overall)

2022 season: 8-4 overall, 5-2 in NE8

New Haven Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kyle Booher (10-11, 3rd season at New Haven, 16-35 in 6th year overall)

2022 season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 in NE8

Norwell Knights

Head Coach: Josh Gerber (41-38, 8th season)

2022 season: 10-2 overall, 6-1 in NE8