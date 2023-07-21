Angola Hornets

Head Coach: Andy Thomas (55-39, 10th season at Angola, 145-106 in 24th season overall)

2022 season: 6-4 overall, 4-0 in NECC big division

Central Noble Cougars

Head Coach: Zach Baber (1st season)

2022 season: 2-8 overall, 1-3 in NECC small division

Churubusco Eagles

Head Coach: Paul Sade (73-32, 11th season)

2022 season: 8-3 overall, 3-1 in NECC small division

Eastside Blazers

Head Coach: Alyx Brandewie (1st season at Eastside, 8-22 in 4th season overall)

2022 season: 9-3 overall, 4-0 in NECC small division

Fairfield Falcons

Head Coach: Matt Thacker (24-27, 6th season)

2022 season: 5-5 overall, 1-3 in NECC big division

Fremont Eagles

Head Coach: Trevor Thomas (6-14, 3rd season)

2022 season: 3-7 overall, 0-4 in NECC small division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Garrett Railroaders

Head Coach: Chris DePew (61-57, 12th season, 138-99 in 23rd year overall)

2022 season: 3-8 overall, 1-3 in NECC big division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Lakeland Lakers

Head Coach: Ryan O’Shea (8-22, 4th season)

2022 season: 3-7 overall, 1-3 in NECC big division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Prairie Heights Panthers

Head Coach: Patrick McCrea (12-62, 8th season)

2022 season: 2-8 overall, 1-3 in NECC small division

West Noble Chargers

Head Coach: Monte Mawhorter (107-135, 25th season)

2022 season: 8-3 overall, 3-1 in NECC big division