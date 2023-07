Adams Central Flying Jets

Head Coach: Michael Mosser (127-48, 15th season)

2022 season: 14-1 overall, 6-0 in ACAC

Bluffton Tigers

Head Coach: Brett Kunkel (39-27, 7th season)

2022 season: 8-5 overall, 3-3 in ACAC

Heritage Patriots

Head Coach: Casey Kolkman (12-16, 4th season at Heritage, 58-75 in 14th season overall)

2022 season: 6-4 overall, 5-1 in ACAC

Jay County Patriots

Head Coach: Grant Zgunda (5-15, 3rd season at Jay County, 210-75 in 26th season overall)

2022 season: 2-8 overall, 1-5 in ACAC

South Adams Starfires

Head Coach: Grant Moser (66-28, 9th season)

2022 season: 8-3 overall, 4-2 in ACAC

Southern Wells Raiders

Head Coach: Jeff Sprunger (1st season at Southern Wells, 7-14 in 3rd season overall)

2022 season: 0-10 overall, 0-6 in ACAC

Woodlan Warriors

Head Coach: Mike Smith (8-22, 4th season at Woodlan, 11-39 in 6th season overall)

2022 season: 4-6 overall, 2-4 in ACAC