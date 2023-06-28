FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine local football luminaries will be enshrined in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame this summer, including the legendary Johnny Bright.
The induction banquet will be held at Goeglein’s on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are available by clicking on this link.
The inductees are as follows:
- Jason Baker – Wayne HS, University of Iowa, NFL
- Johnny Bright – FW Central HS, Drake, CFL
- Dale Doerffler – North Side High School
- Dean Doerffler – Northrop & Concordia High School
- Vaughn Dunbar – Snider HS, Indiana University, NFL
- Trai Essex – Harding HS, Northwestern University, NFL
- Jason Fabini – Bishop Dwenger HS, University of Cincinnati, NFL
- Bernard Pollard – South Side HS, Purdue University, NFL
- Anthony Spencer – Bishop Luers HS, Purdue University, NFL