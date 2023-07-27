LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – After winning eight games last season the West Noble’s goal is to take things a step further this fall as the Chargers enter 2023 with high expectations.

At 3-1 in conference play last year, the Chargers finished second to NECC champion Angola in the Big Division. As they enter year 25 under head coach Monte Mawhorter, the Chargers are looking for their first conference crown since 2019.

Quarterback Drew Yates will be back for his third year as a starter, while running back Seth Pruitt returns after rushing for 1,209 yards last fall as a sophomore. Defensively, expect senior linebacker Nolan Parks to lead the way after racking up 86 tackles last season.

West Noble opens the season Friday, August 18 on the road against county rival Central Noble.