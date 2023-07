SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – With experience at the skill positions and in the defensive backfield, there is reason to be optimistic at Wawasee as the Warriors try and bounce back from last year’s 1-9 overall record.

Head coach Jon Reutebuch enters his fifth season at the helm, posting a 7-33 mark along the way.

The Warriors open the 2023 campaign on Friday, August 18 at home against Tippecanoe Valley.