WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The 2023 high school football season starts with practice on Monday, July 31 and at Warsaw the Tigers are ready to get back to work.

Warsaw enters its sixth season under Indiana Football Hall of Fame coach Bart Curtis, having gone 39-15 during his tenure. That includes the program’s first-ever sectional title in 2019 and an 8-3 record last season.

The Tigers open the season Friday, August 18 at Michigan City.