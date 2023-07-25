AKRON, Ind. (WANE) – After being one of the most successful programs in the Three Rivers Conference over the last few years, this season marks the beginning of a new era for the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings.

Tippecanoe Valley will play the 2023 season as an independent with the intent of playing in a newly formed and yet unnamed conference with Bremen, John Glenn, Jimtown,

Knox and Laville staring in the fall of 2024.

Tippecanoe Valley went 9-2 last fall, and 10-1 the year before that. Head coach Steve Moriarty is entering his seventh season leading the program, posting a record of 41-24.

The Vikings open the 2023 season on Friday, August 18 at Wawasee.