FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new voice leading the South Side football program, as Andre Goodwell takes over a team that’s looking to build itself back into being a contender in the SAC.

The Archers went 1-18 combined over the previous two seasons in the Guy Lee era, including an 0-10 mark last fall with Lee stepping down for health reasons with two games remaining, leaving Justice Caley and James Macon to finish out the season as co-interim head coaches. As a whole, South Side is looking for its first winning season since 2009.

Goodwell, a former assistant football, basketball, and head track coach at Bishop Luers, was named the new leader of the Archers program in January. He’s already had some success in revamping the program, as the Archers won the Thrive Division title for smaller schools at Parkview Sports Medicine’s inaugural 7-on-7 event at East Noble back in June.

The Archers must replace quarterback Larrenz Tabron, who graduated and signed with Manchester University. Receiver Jayden Morris (39 receptions for 512 yards and 4 TDs) is also among a number of skill position players that graduated and must be replaced.

South Side opens Friday, August 18 at Marion.