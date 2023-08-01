FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Year one saw plenty of growing pains for Quentin Bowen at Northrop High School. The first time high school head coach finished second to last in the SAC with an overall record of 1-9.

With a full offseason under his belt, Bowen believes the bulk of his team’s talent lies with the underclassmen. Northrop is expected to feature sophomore wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford, who already has a Division I offer from Toledo. Running back Legend Reule is also expected to play a prominent role in the backfield.

One senior who hopes to lead the offense is wide receiver Devion Woods. In his junior year, Woods caught 10 passes for 207 yards.

With quarterback Keone Bates graduating over the summer, Bowen admitted the starting job is up for grabs entering the first week of official practice.

On defense, All-SAC linebacker Julante Hinton is back for his senior season. Hinton led the Bruins with 64 tackles, including six for loss and two forced fumbles. Along with senior corner Aaron Robinson, the Bruins hope to make significant strides on that side of the ball this season.

Northrop kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 at New Haven.