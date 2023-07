GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – After going 5-5 last fall and 4-6 the year before that, the Fairfield football program is looking to bounce back to the level that saw the Falcons fly high to a 9-1 mark in 2020.

Head coach Matt Thacker is entering his sixth season leading the program. Fairfield opens the 2023 season on the road at Goshen on Friday, August 18.