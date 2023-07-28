ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a change at the top in Albion, as former assistant Zach Baber takes over as the head coach of a program that’s looking to bounce back after a down season.

The Cougars went 2-8 last fall in then-head coach Hayden Kilgore’s third season. However, Central Noble fans are hoping that’s just an aberration, as the Cougars went 8-3 overall two season ago in 2021.

The Cougars have two quarterbacks with varsity experience and number of productive receivers returning for an offense that should help lead the way in 2023.

Central Noble opens the season on Friday, August 18 at home against rival West Noble.