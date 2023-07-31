FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 13 wins for No. 13.

Playing for a fallen teammate last season, Carroll shattered the glass ceiling for northeast Indiana teams in Class 6A. The Chargers won their first regional and semi-state titles in school history, marching to Lucas Oil Stadium before finishing the year as the Class 6A state runner-up.

A year after a storybook season, head coach Doug Dinan and company are setting lofty expectations once again.

On offense, the Chargers return starting quarterback Jimmy Sullivan. The rising junior passed for 2,203 yards, tossing 27 touchdowns while also rushing for nine scores on the ground.

Sullivan returns one of his top targets in wide receiver Hansen Haffner, who caught 37 passes for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. The offense also hopes to rely on running backs Braden Steely and Nathan Starks.

Carroll is rolling out a few new faces on defense, but the Chargers also return some core starters on that side of the ball. Steely, a Western Michigan commit, will play linebacker while defensive lineman Ashton Pesetski will anchor the defensive line.

Carroll begins the season against a familiar foe in Hamilton Southeastern. The No. 1 team in Class 6A last year, Carroll upset Hamilton Southeastern to win their first semi-state title. The Chargers head to Hamilton Southeastern on Friday, Aug. 18.