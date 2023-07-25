FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After fielding an 8-man football squad for the first time in school history last fall, Blackhawk Christian is going full bore this season as the Braves are putting together a squad to play full 11-man football.

Blackhawk Christian will compete as an independent this season, as the Braves are not a member of a conference in any sport. The Braves are coached by Brice Bennett, who has been Blackhawk’s head coach since the inception of the program.

The Braves open the season Friday, August 18 at home against Calumet Christian. The Braves, who are not eligible to play in the IHSAA postseason yet, have 10 games on their schedule including matchups with Adams Central (Sept. 1), Park Tudor (Sept. 22), and Fremont (Oct. 13).

Blackhawk went 6-3 last season in 8-man football on the high school level. They fielded an 11-man junior high football team last season.