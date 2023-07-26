ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After going 6-4 last season the Hornets are looking to build up the buzz in Angola heading into the 2023 season.

Head coach Andy Thomas is entering his 10th season leading the program, as he’s posted an overall record of 55-39 leading the Hornets.

Angola went 4-0 in conference last season to win the NECC Big Division title. To do that again they’ll have to replace some key cogs on offensive who have graduated, including quarterback Tyler Call and playmaker Andre Tagliaferri.

Angola opens the season on the road Friday, August 18 at DeKalb.