WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Since taking over as head coach, Mike Smith has Woodlan making baby steps in the right direction. Last fall, Woodlan improved their win total by one game to finish with a 4-6 record.

With a veteran core returning this fall, the Warriors hope to make a giant leap this fall in the ACAC.

On offense, Woodlan hopes to rely on Drew Fleek. The all-ACAC tailback rushed for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season. Other top skill players to watch are Carter Fleek, Braden Smith and Luke Meyer.

Defensively, the Warriors feature Jack Culler, Hunter Bennett and Gavon Vachon on the defensive line. Drew Fleek and Smith are also hoping to lock things down for that unit.

Woodlan kicks off their season Friday against Eastside.