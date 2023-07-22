SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – After a winless season in 2022, Whitko is hitting the reset button with new head coach Brad Sprunger.

The new man in charge took over for previous head coach Chip Coldirion, who was dismissed after the first three games of the season.

Sprunger is no stranger to success at Whitko. His father, Bryan, was the head coach when the Wildcats won their only state title in 1986.

With a full offseason under his belt, Sprunger is optimistic that he can turn things around in South Whitley. The head coach sees steady attendance in the weight room and practice, with the hope that a core group of young players can set the foundation for a winning culture.

Meanwhile, Sprunger is hoping to rely on senior quarterback/defensive back Jack Hill, along with lineman Isaac Irwin, to set a strong tone for this season.

Whitko opens the 2023 season at Prairie Heights on Friday, Aug. 18.