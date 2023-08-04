FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After posting two wins last season the Wayne Generals believe they have the talent to turn things around in year four under head coach Sherwood Haydock.

LaMarion Nelson, one of the area’s top running backs, tallied 1,601 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns, has graduated. So has quarterback Christian Trimble, who threw for 1,626 yards and 16 TDs.

While Marcus Cooper and Leo Wilkinson are battling for the starting quarterback job, whoever steps in at QB will have plenty of talented receivers to throw to. Harold Mack, who has D-1 scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Akron, tallied 36 catches for 499 yards and 6 TDs last year as a sophomore while classmate Jacob Sharin racked up 26 grabs for 452 yards and 4 scores. Add in a pair of six-foot-three seniors in Ki’Shawn Toles and Deonte Williams Jr. and the Generals have one of the most prolific groups of wide outs in Fort Wayne.

Additionally, the offensive line will be led by 6-foot-9, 294-pound senior Kamron Gallamore and senior standout Peyton Alt.

Defensively, Darrion Alexander returns in the secondary after totaling 60 tackles and 1 interceptions last fall to lead a defense that will be young in 2023.

Wayne opens the season Friday, August 18 at home against Crispus Attucks of Indianapolis.