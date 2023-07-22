WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – After some growing pains in year one, Ryan Carmichael is hoping to take some huge strides this fall in his second year as Wabash’s head football coach.

After starting the 2022 campaign 1-5, Wabash won two of their last three regular season games to improve their win total from the previous year.

Carmichael hopes to rely on a veteran group of skill players, including senior running back and defensive back Keaton Fields, to move the program in the right direction. Carmichael and his core players are encouraged by the high turnout and energy at summer workouts.

Wabash opens the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 against Rochester.