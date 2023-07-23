WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – What was supposed to be Dave Snyder’s farewell tour has now turned into an encore for Southwood’s head football coach. Snyder is back for his 13th season with the Knights, with hopes of building another strong year in the Three Rivers Conference.

Last fall, the Knights won a 3-way share of the TRC alongside Rochester and Tippecanoe Valley. If Southwood hopes to win an outright conference crown, they’ll need to rely on several young faces. The Knights graduated several of their top seniors, including Jason Oprisek, Morgan Floyd and Isaiah Sutton.

With a smaller senior class, Southwood is hoping to develop sophomores and juniors throughout the season.

Southwood kicks off the 2023 season on Aug. 18 against Maconaquah.