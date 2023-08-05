PONETO, Ind. (WANE) – After a winless season in 2022, Southern Wells is hoping for better luck with a fresh face leading the program.

Jeff Sprunger, who previously coached at Whitko, is now tasked with leading a Southern Wells program that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2015.

The new head coach will work with a group that returns eight starters from last year. Senior tailback Bryar Gearhart, who rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, is the team’s leading runner.

On defense, all-ACAC linebacker Brayden Jackson hopes to lead the way for that unit.

Southern Wells looks to snap a 22-game losing streak dating back to 2019 when they visit Elwood on Friday, Aug. 18.