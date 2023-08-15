BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – In eight years with South Adams, Grant Moser has built the Starfires into one of the top Class A programs in the state.

With another strong senior class set to lead the way, South Adams hopes to put together another strong campaign in the ACAC this fall.

Returning for his senior season is quarterback Owen Wanner. As a junior, Wanner tossed for 2,330 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding another six scores on the ground. Wanner will have a different cast of wide receivers to connect with, including seniors Isaac Dee and Burt LaFever. Wanner will also have veterans Cayden Stevens, Luke Bauman and Grant O’Dell protecting him along the offensive line.

On defense, Conner Fear looks to terrorize opposing ball carriers. Last year, Fear racked up 106 tackles and three fumble recoveries. He’ll be flanked alongside Hayden Brown and Grant O’Dell.

With Starfire Field facing delays from a turf installation project, South Adams will need to prove they can be road warriors for most of the season. The Starfires’ first two “home” games against Bellmont and Heritage will be played at Adams Central.

South Adams kicks off the season on Friday with a neutral site game against Tipton at Indiana Wesleyan University.