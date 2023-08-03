FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Football is a game of inches, and Snider learned that lesson the hard way last November.

With a trip to the 5A state championship on the line, the Panthers’ season ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to eventual state champion Valparaiso.

On offense, the Panthers are shuffling some faces after graduating several top starters from last year. Ke’Ron Billingsley, who got limited playing time at quarterback in 2022, is expected to line up under center this fall. Uriah Buchanan is also back for his senior season after rushing for 594 yards and 10 touchdowns. Leading the offensive line is Ethan Dodson, an all-SAC offensive tackle who recently committed to the Air Force Academy.

Meanwhile, Snider’s defense is returning several faces from a unit that allowed an average of 12.1 points per contest. First team all-SAC players William Kelso and Lukas Rohrbacher will lead the front seven. Rohrbacher led the Panthers with 115 tackles, four for loss and four sacks last year. In the secondary, the Panthers return Levi Overholser and Vanderbilt baseball commit Brandon Logan.

Snider kicks off the 2023 season with three straight road games, starting with a trip to Indianapolis to face Warren Central on Aug. 18.