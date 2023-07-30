LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – After a disappointing 2-8 campaign in 2022, Patrick McCrea hopes to finish with his first winning campaign as Prairie Heights’ head coach this fall.

McCrea is set to begin his eighth season as the Panthers head coach. The longtime coach is working with more than a handful of core seniors, including his son, Wade. Most of the returning starters come along the offensive line, with the Panthers rolling out several young faces at skill positions.

With Churubusco and Eastside also working in several new faces this fall, Prairie Heights hopes the door is wide open this fall to capture a NECC small school division title.

Prairie Heights opens the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 against Whitko.