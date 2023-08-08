OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – After posting three straight seasons of double digit wins, the Norwell Knights will usher in a lot of youth as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.

Head coach Josh Gerber enters his eighth season at the helm of the program coming off a 10-2 record last fall that saw the Knights fall to Yorkrtown in heartbreaking fashion by a score of 42-41 in the sectional title game.

While stalwarts Lleyton Bailey, Luke Graft, Brody Bolyn, and Kyle Zeddis are among those who have graduated, junior Drew Graft is battling Alex Fojtik for the starting QB position. Last year as a running back Graft racked up 524 yards and 5 touchdowns during his sophomore season. Graft could be joined in the offense backfield by running back Timothy Bonjour (438 yards/7 TDs) while receiver Cade Shelton (14 catches/296 yards/4 TDs) will be targeted in the passing game.

Ayden Billiard, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound senior, anchors both the offensive and defensive line. Shelton, who had four interceptions, will be counted on to lead the secondary, while Trey Bodenheimer looks to be a force up front.

Norwell opens the season August 18 at home against Mississinewa.