FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After taking a giant leap forward in 2022, what does 2023 hold for the folks at Chambers Field? That is the question as coach Ben Johnson enters his third season leading a North Side football program that has one of the top talents in the state in Norte Dame recruit Brauntae Johnson.

Despite missing time with a shoulder injury, Johnson racked up 69 receptions for 1,081 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. However, the Legends are searching for a new quarterback and running back, as Bohde Dickerson (2,111 passing yards, 35 total touchdowns) and Jontae Lambert (school-record 2,257 rushing yards and 19 total TDs) have graduated.

Leading the way in the trenches offensively will be Purdue-bound senior Jordan King. He’ll block for a line that will look to protect new quarterback Dylan Schible, a senior who previously played receiver for the Legends.

Defensively, Johnson will manning a secondary that also features Jamari Pearson and Tristen Newsome. While defensive stalwarts like Da’Von Doughty, Mikey Dye, and Mitchell Vargovich have graduated, look for lineman Da’Von Haney Jr. to assume an even bigger role for the Legends along with junior linebacker Josh Masasu.

North Side opens the season August 18 at home against Northridge.