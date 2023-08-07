NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Five has been the magic number at New Haven High School in recent years. For five straight seasons, the Bulldogs have won exactly five games.

Heading into his third season as head coach, Kyle Booher hopes to get New Haven over the hump and finish with a winning record.

New Haven isn’t lacking any talent on offense, especially at the skill positions. The Bulldogs boast Mylan Graham, a 5-star wide receiver who is set to play college football at Ohio State. Along with Graham, quarterback Donovan Williams can rely on wide receivers James Hardy IV and Concordia High School transfer Ajani Washington in the passing game. In the running game, Tre Bates is back after rushing for 811 yards on 133 carries.

Where New Haven needs to make significant strides is on defense. Last year, the Bulldogs allowed 21.8 points per game. Korin Harris looks to anchor that unit at linebacker after piling up 105 tackles with two sacks. Meanwhile, keep an eye on other defensive playmakers like Colin Wickliffe and Konner Clark at the line of scrimmage.

New Haven kicks off the 2023 season against Northrop on Friday, Aug. 18.