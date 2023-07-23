NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – With the 2023 football season kicking off in less than a month, Manchester High School is turning to a familiar face to lead the program this fall.

After spending the last decade coaching in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, Eddie Fields is returning to his roots in northeast Indiana. Fields served as South Side High School’s head football coach from 2011-2013.

Fields takes over for Alyx Brandewie, who is now the head football coach at Eastside.

This fall, Manchester is searching for their first winning season since 2009. The Squires finished with a 2-9 record, with one of those wins coming in the sectional round. Perhaps more importantly, Fields hopes to set the foundation for a winning culture in his first year with the Squires.

Manchester opens the season with back-to-back road games, starting at North Miami on Friday, Aug. 18.