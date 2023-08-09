LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his second year at Leo High School, head coach Jason Doerffler believes the arrow is pointing up for the Purple Pride.

Last season, Leo shook off a 1-2 start to win seven of their last nine games. The Lions saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion in an overtime loss to Columbia City in the sectional title game.

Most of Leo’s starters return from last fall, including junior 4-star recruit Brock Schott. The tight end and defensive lineman is racking up offers from several Power 5 programs, including Notre Dame, Iowa and Wisconsin. Along with Schott, Ohio University commit Kaden Hurst is another name to watch at wide receiver. Meanwhile, Kylar Decker returns for his senior season as starting quarterback.

Leo also boasts a strong returning cast of starters on defense. Along with Schott, the Lions feature middle linebacker Aidan Furnish, along with all-NE8 standouts Landin Hoeppner and Brent Fuller.

The Lions kick off their season Friday, Aug. 18 at Kokomo.