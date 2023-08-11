HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new voice leading the Vikings at Huntington North, but it’s one very familiar to Highlight Zone viewers over the years.

Mike Eshbach takes over the program after Bob Prescott stepped down after going 11-31 over four seasons.

Eshbach was last a head coach at Concordia for the 2021 season. Prior to that, he’s been the head coach at Wawasee, Eastside, and Paoli.

The Vikings are looking for their first winning season since 2009, but there is reason for renewed energy in the program. Last year the Vikings opened their new football facility, and they return a number of skill position players on offense, including quarterback Ian Wiley and running back Luke Teusch.

Defensively, Teusch and Noah Wagner will lead the secondary, while Bradley Renschler will help anchor the line.

Huntington North opens the 2023 season on the road at Eastbrook on Friday, August 18.