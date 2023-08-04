FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coach Chad Zolman enters his 20th season as head coach at Homestead as the Spartans look bounce back from an un-Spartan-like 5-5 season last fall.

Offensively, Brett Fuchs should lead the charge for Homestead. Last year as a junior the receiver tallied 42 receptions for 693 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the Spartans must replace starting quarterback Peyton Slaven, who threw for 2,163 yards with 20 total touchdowns last fall, along with receiver Mason Auxier (29 receptions, 532 yards, 5 TDs). Senior Jackson Bell will anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, defensive back Wyatt Little (57 tackles, 2 INTs) will be counted on to lead the unit with a number of new faces slated to play along the defensive line.

Homestead opens the season August 18 at home against Carmel.