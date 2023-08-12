MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – In his third season leading Heritage, Casey Kolkman enjoyed a breakthrough year with the Patriots.

Heritage posted a 6-4 record that was headlined by a last-minute win over South Adams. It was also the Patriots’ first winning season in seven years.

With several star players returning this fall, Heritage hopes to make some seismic leaps in the ACAC.

Returning under center is all-ACAC quarterback Kobe Meyer. The senior earned nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage, throwing for 10 touchdowns while rushing in another 15 scores. Meyer will be complemented by skill players like Ibrahim Williams, Preston Fields and Eli Pilon.

Defensively, Heritage returns multiple starters, including four standouts who earned all-ACAC honors. Charlie Riddle and Logan Teichman will anchor the defensive line, while Landon Hicks and Braden Walter will roam the secondary.

Heritage kicks off the season on Friday at Bellmont.