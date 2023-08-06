GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After going through growing pains last fall, Garrett hopes to get back on track to building a winning culture this fall.

Head coach Chris DePew described last year as a tale of two seasons. Garrett opened the year with six straight losses, but rebounded to win two of their last three regular season games. After a strong sectional opener against Bellmont, Garrett played eventual sectional champion Yorktown close before bowing out in a 22-13 loss.

Garrett returns several starters from last year, including at quarterback. Calder Hefty completed 76-of-136 passes for 1,062 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season. Hefty will be complemented by wide receivers Luke Holcomb and David Westropp. In the backfield, Xavier Nusbaum and Blake Lewis look to carry the load for the Railroaders.

Defensively, Nate Wells, Levi Chaney and Kashen Kelham look to anchor that unit at the linebacker positions.

Garrett kicks off the 2023 season at Adams Central on Friday, Aug. 18.