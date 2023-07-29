BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – For a handful of years, the Eastside Blazers have carried the torch as the best small school program in the NECC.

After leading Eastside for six seasons, Todd Mason is passing the torch to Alyx Brandewie.

Heading into the 2023 season, the former Manchester head coach is most excited about his depth in the trenches. Eastside will roll out 2-time All-State lineman Dane Sebert, along with all-NECC lineman Joey Eck. Brandewie hopes the offensive and defensive lines can set a tone of physicality for the rest of the team.

Eastside kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 against Woodlan.