KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new season inching closer, East Noble is looking to shake off a not-so noble year in 2022.

For the first time in over two decades, the Knights finished with a losing record after going 5-6 last fall. Several factors contributed to East Noble’s sub-.500 record, including a young roster and a brutal schedule.

With several starters returning this fall, East Noble is out to prove last year was a blip on the radar. The Knights bring back starting quarterback Zander Brazel, who dazzled with 1,168 passing yards and 16 combined touchdowns last year. Brazel has some of his top targets back, including Michael Mosley and Dylan Krehl. Meanwhile, Tyson Reinbold returns after rushing for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season. Up front, senior Zack Leighty hopes to anchor the offensive line.

On defense, the Knights will rely on Krehl to anchor that unit. The linebacker racked 90 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2022. Other top playmakers include Mosley and Tyrin Parks.

East Noble hosts Bishop Luers in their season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.