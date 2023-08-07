WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – After doubling their win total from 2021 to 2022 – going from two wins to four – the DeKalb football program is hoping to keep its stock rising this fall at Cecil E. Young Field as the Barons enter year four under coach Seth Wilcox.

Running back Caiden Hinkle, who rushed for 1,007 yards last fall as a sophomore, returns for an offense that graduates Highlight Zone regulars like quarterback Tegan Irk, tight end Derek Overbay, and receiver Donnie Wiley. Garrett transfer Aaden Lytle will man the QB position this fall, while senior receiver Caden Pettis and sophomore Xavier Bell are tabbed to step into bigger roles this fall. All-NE8 selection Wyatt Birch will lead the offense line.

Defensively, junior Nic Ley will be counted on up front after registering 51 tackles and 9 tackles for loss last fall. Other key defensive returnees include linebackers Brady Culler, Blayde King, and Graham Blythe.

DeKalb opens the season Friday, August 18 at home against Angola.