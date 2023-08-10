COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Last fall was a season of ‘firsts’ for the Columbia City football program – first conference title since 2010, first outright conference crown since 1990, and first sectional title since 1993. Sustaining that level of success is the name of the game as head coach Brett Fox enters his 10th year leading the program.

Offensively, the Eagles graduated quarterback Colton Pieper, running backs Ethan Sievers and Josh Arntz, and a number of key linemen. Right now juniors Zach Berry and Grayson Bradberry are battling for the starting QB job. Whoever takes the reins of the offense will look to get the ball to senior running back James Getts (732 rushing yards last fall) and junior receiver Stratton Fuller (53 catches, 860 yards, 12 touchdowns).

Fox says the team has more holes to fill defensively than on offense, but says his team will take a collective approach to replacing the standouts who graduated off last year’s team.

Columbia City opens the season August 18 on the road at Churubusco.