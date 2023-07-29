CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – In Turtle Town U.S.A., there’s been nothing slow-going when it comes to Churubusco’s football program. The Eagles are coming off another strong year in the NECC small division where the team finished with an 8-3 season.

Heading into year 11 at Busco, head coach Paul Sade is working with several new faces. The team graduated several top playmakers over the summer, including quarterback Riley Buroff and tailback Wyatt Marks. Upperclassmen like tight end/linebacker Gavin Huelsenbeck and junior running back/linebacker Angelo Ianucilli will look to take on larger roles for the Eagles.

Despite rolling out several younger faces, Busco hopes to wrap up the season with their first NECC small division title since 2018.

The Eagles kick off the 2023 season against Columbia City on Friday, Aug. 18.