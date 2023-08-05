BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a historic season, Bluffton hopes to raise the bar in 2023.

Last fall, the Tigers stunned Eastbrook to win their first sectional title since 1988. It was also the second sectional title in school history.

Head coach Brett Kunkel enters his seventh season with plenty of talent returning from 2022. Quarterback Braxton Betancourt is back for his senior season after tossing 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns. Betancourt also rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

The quarterback returns some of his top targets in Brody Lewis, Tucker Jenkins and Andrew Hunt. Meanwhile, Khamel Moore looks to carry the load on the ground after Bluffton graduated top tailback Anthony Cruz.

On defense, Bluffton hopes to rely on all-state lineman Johnny Cruz, who piled up 53 tackles with 10.5 for loss.

Bluffton kicks off the season on Friday, Aug. 28 at Northfield.