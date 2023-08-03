FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After advancing to 2A semi-state last fall, the Knights of Bishop Luers are looking to take it one step further in 2023 and make it all the way to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Star receiver/defensive back Nicholas Thompson – who signed with the University of Toledo – has graduated, as have quarterback Charlie Stanski, receiver Brayden McInturf, linebackers Kolin Jolas and Qwenton Roach, offensive lineman Jaden Sykes, and kicker Roel Pineda among others.

However, the Knights return a number of starters this season, led by two-way standout Mickey Daring. Daring, a senior, racked up 400 yards and 8 touchdowns at running back while amassing 49 tackles including 10 for loss on defense. He was a second-team All-SAC defensive lineman as a junior, but is expected to play linebacker this fall.

Isaac Zay is also two-way standout that will be relied upon heavily this coming season. Zay tallied 31 receptions for 459 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver last fall while also adding 42 tackles and 1 interceptions while manning the secondary. Gio Jimenez returns as well after racking up 338 rushing yards and 5 TDs last fall. Taking over at quarterback will be senior Kohen McKenzie.

Bishop Luers opens the season Friday, August 18 on the road at East Noble.