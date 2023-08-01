FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his sixth season at Bishop Dwenger, Jason Garrett hopes to have the Saints marching towards an SAC title.

Last year, Bishop Dwenger battled through injuries at key positions to finish with a 6-4 record. After spending a handful of years in Class 5A due to the IHSAA’s tournament success factor, the Saints are returning to 4A in 2023.

On offense, Bishop Dwenger returns a pair of top skill players. Carter Minix caught 22 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns while rushing in another score. Meanwhile, top tailback Toby Tippmann is back after rushing for 375 yards and six touchdowns.

The Saints are weighing between rising junior Braxton Bermes and Carroll High School transfer Ethan Springer to lead the offense. Bermes started towards the end of the regular season when last year’s starter went down due to injury.

On defense, Christian Lozada will anchor this unit at middle linebacker. The rising senior piled up 53 tackles, two sacks and an interception last fall. Max Carey also returns at cornerback. The senior racked up 50 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 2022.

Under the new scheduling format for the SAC, Bishop Dwenger opens the year with a pair of brutal non-conference matchups. The Saints kick off the 2023 season against Brownsburg on Friday, Aug. 18, followed by a trip to Cincinnati Moeller on Aug. 25.