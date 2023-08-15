MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For two straight years, Adams Central has soared as one of the best programs in Class A. However, the Flying Jets have come up empty in back-to-back trips to Lucas Oil Stadium after finishing as state runner-up to Indianapolis Lutheran.

Adams Central hopes a third time can be the charm this fall with another loaded roster.

On offense, the Flying Jets return their top tailbacks Keegan Bluhm and Ryan Tester. Bluhm bulldozed opposing tacklers by rushing for 1,645 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Tester added 589 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Jack Hamilton will get the first crack as starting quarterback after Ryan Black graduated this summer.

In the trenches, Trevor Currie and Zac Wurm look to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Defensively, the Flying Jets have been stout against the run in recent years. However, Adams Central’s secondary is out to prove they can shut down elite passing attacks. Cam Smith, Jack and Max Hamilton look to lock down opposing skill players in the secondary throughout the season.

Adams Central kicks off the 2023 season Friday against Garrett.