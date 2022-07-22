FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Almost 40 local teams were represented Friday afternoon at OPS Dupont on the north side of Fort Wayne as Optimum Performance Sports played host to 2022 Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day.

Media day marks the unofficial start to the prep football season in northeast Indiana, as practice begins Monday, August 1. Scrimmage games are set for Friday, August 12 with the first games of the 2022 season scheduled for Friday, August 19.

The Highlight Zone returns for its 28th season this fall as Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.