Bishop Dwenger Saints

Head Coach: Jason Garrett (42-10, 5th Season at BD)

2021 Record: 7-5 overall, 5-4 SAC

Bishop Luers Knights

Head Coach: Kyle Lindsay (65-51, 10th Season)

2021 Record: 10-2 overall, 8-1 SAC

Carroll Chargers

Head Coach: Doug Dinan (90-45, 13th Season)

2021 Record: 10-2 overall, 8-1 SAC

Concordia Cadets

Head Coach: Tim Mannigel (59-68, 12th Season)

*Mannigel coached Cadets from 2010-2020; Mike Eshbach coached Cadets in 2021

2021 Record: 2-8 overall, 1-7 SAC

Homestead Spartans

Head Coach: Chad Zolman (152-48, 19th Season)

2021 Record: 6-4 overall, 6-3 SAC

North Side Legends

Head Coach: Ben Johnson (2-7, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 2-7 overall, 2-6 SAC

Northrop Bruins

Head Coach: Quentin Bowen (1st season)

2021 Record: 3-7 overall, 3-6 SAC

Snider Panthers

Head Coach: Kurt Tippmann (126-34, 14th season)

2021 Record: 8-2 overall, 7-1 SAC

South Side Archers

Head Coach: Guy Lee (1-8, 2nd year)

2021 Record: 1-8 overall, 1-7 SAC

Wayne Generals

Head Coach: Sherwood Haydock (6-17, 3rd season at Wayne)

2021 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 SAC