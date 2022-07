Angola Hornets

Head Coach: Andy Thomas (49-35 in 9th season at Angola)

2021 Record: 2-8 overall, 1-3 NECC Big Division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Central Noble Cougars

Head Coach: Hayden Kilgore (12-9 in 3rd season)

2021 Record: 8-3 overall, 2-2 NECC Small Division

Churubusco Eagles

Head Coach: Paul Sade (65-29 in 10th season)

2021 Record: 7-3 overall, 3-1 NECC Small Division

Eastside Blazers

Head Coach: Todd Mason (45-15 in 6th season)

2021 Record: 13-1 overall, 4-0 NECC Small Division

Fairfield Falcons

Head Coach: Matt Thacker (19-22 in 5th season)

2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 3-1 NECC Big Division

Fremont Eagles

Head Coach: Trevor Thomas (3-7 in 2nd season)

2021 Record: 3-7 overall, 0-4 NECC Small Division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Garrett Railroaders

Head Coach: Chris Depew (58-49 in 11th season at GHS)

2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 2-2 NECC Big Division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Lakeland Lakers

Head Coach: Ryan O’Shea (5-15 in 3rd season)

2021 Record: 3-7 overall, 2-2 NECC Big Division

**UNABLE TO ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Prairie Heights Panthers

Head Coach: Pat McCrea (10-54 in 7th season)

2021 Record: 4-7 overall, 1-3 NECC Small Division

West Noble Chargers

Head Coach: Monte Mawhorter (99-132 in 24th season)

2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 2-2 NECC Big Division