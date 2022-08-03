FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being one of three teams to split the SAC title in 2021, an experienced Snider football program aims to win the conference title outright this season.

Lining up under center once again is Luke Haupert, who combined for 13 touchdowns through the air and on the ground last year. Snider’s top three pass catchers from 2021, Kamari Juarez, Jordan Lee and Kedrell Billingsley also return for their senior season.

The biggest offensive loss is Tyrese Brown, who ran for almost 1,500 yards in his senior season. Multi-sport athlete Langston Leavell will look to fill the gap at the tailback spot.

On defense, the Panthers lose standout linebacker Domanick Moon, who is starting his college football career at Purdue this fall. Lukas Rohrbacher and Maxwell Malone are among the key players who plan to shut down opposing offenses.

Snider opens the season against North Side on Aug. 19.