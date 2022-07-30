LaGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – During his time as the head coach at Prairie Heights, Patrick McCrea’s crew has struggled to find success. In 2021, Prairie Heights finished with a 4-7 record, the best season in McCrea’s tenure.

This season, the Panthers return several skill players from the 2021 roster, including running backs Jaden Daniels and Phillip Sheets. Meanwhile, younger players will need to step up on the offensive and defensive lines if the Panthers hope to stack some wins this season.

“Those guys are going to have to step up for us this year,” McCrea said. “We’ve been preaching to them all offseason, all summer, that it’s either going to be make or break, and it’s up to you guys.”

Prairie Heights opens the season at Whitko on Friday, Aug. 19.