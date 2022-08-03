FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2021 was a year of new beginnings for head coach Ben Johnson, who learned all about life in the SAC.

The Legends finished with a 2-7 record, with their only wins coming against Wayne and South Side.

Heading into 2022, a talented North Side roster could be a sleeper pick to ring the victory bell at the end of the regular season.

On offense, it starts with Tae Tae Johnson, a standout wide receiver who’s received multiple Division I offers from schools like Notre Dame, Michigan State and Penn State. This year, Johnson will be catching passes from Bishop Dwenger transfer Bohde Dickerson. The senior quarterback hopes he and Johnson can create a dynamic 1-2 punch for the Legends’ offense.

Defensively, defensive back Michael Dye returns as a solid piece of the Legends’ secondary. Dye is currently being recruited by various NAIA schools. Joining the North Side defense is Da’Von Doughty, a defensive lineman who transferred from Bishop Luers.

North Side opens the season at Snider on Aug. 19.