GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – After stumbling out of the gates in 2021, Fairfield rallied to win four of their final six games of the season. That stretch was enough to clinch the NECC big school division title.

This season, the Falcons return 11 starters from last year’s group, including senior quarterback Carter Kitson. The returning starter hopes the end of last year, including a pair of losses to Churubusco and to Bishop Luers in the sectional, provide plenty of motivation for this year’s team.

“I think we kind of got ahead of ourselves at the end of last season, and we just need to focus up every single game,” Kitson said.

Head coach Matt Thacker also believes he has talented roster that can compete with the best in the NECC. However, the preseason potential won’t matter once the games start to count in mid-August.

“Pretty excited about the potential,” said Thacker. Pretty excited about as far as our team aspect of things is. We’ll find out in a couple weeks.”

Fairfield’s first three games are on the road, starting with a trip to Goshen on Aug. 19.