FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming a share of the SAC title in 2021, the Carroll football program is primed to build on last year’s success.

Beyond the game, however, the Chargers are also “Owen Strong” this season. Carroll is honoring late teammate Owen Scheele, who died this summer after battling cancer.

The Chargers have a good mix of returning and newer players on both sides of the ball this season. On offense, Cooper Rudolph returns as the team’s leading receiver. Tight end Jayden Hill also transfers in from Bishop Luers, and should give the Chargers another viable receiving target.

Senior Dylan Bennett will anchor the defense at linebacker, while Jorge Valdes should provide some solid coverage in the secondary.

Carroll visits Bishop Luers in their season opener on Aug. 19.